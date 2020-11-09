They are not to be mocked, they are also human beings like you; Hear what Sithara has to say…..

Singer Sithara Krishnakumar comes with a strong message against body shaming. Sithara says that she is sharing such a long video because of the comments that have been coming in while posting pictures on social media for the past few days.

This is her note: Let’s start by apologizing for the inconvenience of posting a long video !! Still wanted to say !!! Here are some topics I would like to discuss with my friends and their friends !! A small request to online media friends, please do not publish this with other headlines, only then a healthy discussion is possible, I firmly believe that you will also consider sympathetically !!! May we all live happily, peacefully and honestly on this earth !!!

These words are never ridiculous, transgender people and Bengali woman and beggar are all human beings. How they become satirical characters. Are they words to be used to ridicule? In my professional life I have to put on makeup, wear a nice sari and wear jewelry. In personal life I am not like that. Healthy conversations can happen, but what do we get by making fun of others- Sithara asks.