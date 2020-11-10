Abhishek Bachchan replies to a troll that portrays him as a farmer….

It so happened that a social media user shared a photo of a farmer on Twitter and wrote, “If Abhishek wasn’t “Bachchan”.” A look at the photo will make you realise the farmer’s resemblance with the actor. Hitting back at the troll, Abhishek replied to the tweet and wrote, “Hahahaha. Funny! But still better looking than you!” and shared a folded hands emoticon in the end.

Abhishek Bachchan’s epic reply to a troll:

Before this, Abhishek made headlines when he shared the sweetest birthday wish for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing a photo with his wifey, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.”

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Abhishek has been hogging the limelight for his upcoming release, Ludo. The multi-starrer has been directed by Anurag Basu and also features Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. The movie is headed for an OTT release.