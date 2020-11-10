Co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo’ passes away at age 82….

Ken Spears, co-creator of the beloved animated series “Scooby-Doo” and co-founder of Ruby-Spears Productions along with the late Joe Ruby, died Friday. He was 82.

“Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic,” Ken’s son said. “Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo.’ Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

Spears and Ruby created beloved animated shows like “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” “Dynomutt,” “Dog Wonder” and “Jabberjaw” for Hanna-Barbera, in addition to “The Barkleys” and “The Houndcats” for DePatie-Freleng. Fred Silverman, CBS President of Children’s Programming, hired both Spears and Ruby in the early 1970s to supervise CBS’ Saturday morning cartoons lineup, and when Silverman moved to ABC, they followed. Spears was also a story consultant for the 1974 “Planet of the Apes” TV series.

“Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones. He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humor and storytelling continue to delight audiences,” president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said.