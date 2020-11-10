“Demeans Hinduism”; Netizens calls for “#BoycottAmazon trends”

The e-commerce giant Amazon has been witnessing severe backlash for selling doormats, T-shirts, and undergarments printed with spiritual images. From a symbol of Om to idols of Gods and Goddess, there have been many products that are being sold on the website and have irked the netizens. On Monday, netizens were demanding a boycott of jewelry brand Tanishq for its ‘no firecracker Diwali’ ad and now Amazon has been called out for hurting Hindu sentiments. Soon after the pictures went viral of the products, #BoyCottAmazon started trending on Twitter.

Netizens expressed displeasure over Amazon selling Om printed doormats. Slamming the e-commerce giant one Twitter user said, “This Diwali let’s #BoycottAmazon And go #Locla4Diwali.” Another said, “Does @amazonIN out of balance? India is d biggest market, Yet why do you hurt religious sentiments, that only of Hindus who are the majority? Images f deities on underwear? This is not a mistake. This is a way of getting attention by generating controversy”. Netizens urged people to boycott the Amazona and instead buy things from Flipkart. Some users shared screenshots of other controversial products and tagged Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in their tweets.