“Hurting religious sentiments”: College professor booked for comparing mangalsutra to ‘dog chain’

Panaji: An FIR was registered against Shilpa Singh, an assistant professor at a Goa law college, for allegedly outraging religious feelings with deliberate and malicious intention. The case was filed on a complaint by Rajiv Jha, of Rashtriya Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Goa unit. Jha referred to a Facebook post by Singh, wherein she criticized conservative traditions in Hinduism and Islam by making references to the practice of wearing a mangalsutra and donning a burkha respectively. Singh had compared women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs in her Facebook post.

“The above noted accused person having a Facebook profile in the name of Shilpa Surendra Pratap Singh knowingly uploaded a post through the Facebook account in the public domain with deliberate and malicious intention outraged religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulted religious belief, thus committed an offense under section 295 A IPC,” states the FIR against Singh filed at the Panaji town police station. Singh defended her post and said that her comments were a critique of the phenomenon of patriarchy. She had also filed a counter-complaint against Jha in which she had accused the latter complaint of intimidation, outraging her modesty, and also accusing him of inciting a lynch mob against her.