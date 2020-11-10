IPL 2020 Final live updates:- Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win their 5th crown

Dubai:- Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League (IPL) once again with ease. Mumbai beat Delhi by five wickets in the fourth match of the season. Chasing the 157-run target set by Delhi Capitals, they lost wickets in a row due to negligence in the final over. Mumbai won their fifth title by five wickets in a thrilling final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mumbai, who have won the title in successive years since 2013, retained the title this time around. Mumbai Indians overtook Delhi by 156 runs with eight balls to spare and five wickets in hand. This is Mumbai’s fifth title in the IPL. Mumbai has become the first team to retain the IPL title after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Chennai retained the title in 2010 and 2011. Captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to form after a break, smashed a half-century to seal Mumbai’s victory.