Legendary cricketer Brian Lara reveals the name of his favourite young Indian cricketers

The legendary cricketer, Brian Lara has revealed the name of young Indian batmen who had impressed him by their batting style. The legendary West Indies batsman has named six young Indian players in an interview given to Hindustan Times.

Brain Lara revealed that Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad are his personal favourites.

“I love Sanju’s ability, but I’m not sure I love the way he bats all the time. He has got tremendous ability, tremendous timing. He is an unbelievable player in terms of what his potential and range is, and the heights he can reach,” Lara said.

“Suryakumar Yadav has become one of my favourites. If your best player is not an opener, he has to bat at No.3. He can repair the damage if Mumbai lose an early wicket and continue the onslaught if he has to. I have enjoyed watching him play in this IPL,” Lara added.

Brain Lara has earlier also revealed that his favourite cricketer is KL Rahul. Lara called Rahul as a class player. ” He’s just class. I mean, when you are watching a player, you want to see him play, you want to see great technique, a good aggressive spirit as well. He is a great entertainer, he’s a great person to watch bat. This is as simple as that”, said Lara about Rahul.