Smuggled gold worth Rs.30 crore recovered from car, 3 arrested

Police had recovered gold worth Rs. 30 crore that was smuggled to the state by road. The police also arrested three carriers who were transporting the gold in to the state.

The West Bengal police had recovered 21.573 kg gold that worth Rs. 30 crore in market from a car . After getting a specific input, the police had conducted a checking in the Bengal-Bihar border. The police apprehended a car and found out 65 gold biscuits from a special belt tied in the waist of a person in the car. They were immediately taken to the police station where another 65 gold bars were recovered from the other person. 5 mobile phones and 20,000 rupees were also seized from their possession.

The police had arrested three persons identified as Shashikant Sangpal, Anil Ganmade and Mohammad Afroz. They will be presented in Siliguri court on Tuesday.