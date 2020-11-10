State government announces time-schedule for bursting firecrackers during Diwali

State government has announced time-schedules for bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. The Goa state government has issued the time-schedule. The state government has announced that the time-schedule has been released as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India.

As per the notification issued by the government, bursting of firecrackers will be allowed from 4.30 am to 5.30 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm strictly on November 14.

Also Read: Police seizes 600 kilograms firecrackers

“For the Diwali festival on November 15 and 16 in Goa, the timings to burst firecrackers shall be strictly restricted between 8 pm and 10 pm only. Police station in charges shall be fully responsible for the implementation of the Supreme Court directions in this regard in their respective jurisdictions ,” a statement issued by the Department of Environment statement said.