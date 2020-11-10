‘Tornadoes’ of the Indian Army has set a world record… Know more

Bengaluru: ‘Tornadoes’ of the Indian Army has set a world record for the longest ride through a fire tunnel in Bengaluru. The rider Captain Shivam Singh rode 127 meters through a tunnel of fire at the ASC grounds in Bengaluru to set the record. Captain Singh suffered minor burn injuries. The bike he was riding was completely burnt and destroyed. Singh was rushed to the hospital in an army ambulance immediately after the attempt.

The earlier record for the longest ride through a tunnel of fire was set by Enrico Schoeman and André de Kock, both of South Africa, in Parys in 2014. The Tornadoes team holds several world and national records. ASC created a new world record when 58 men mounted a single 500 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle for a distance of 1200 meters as part of a display at the Air Force Station Yelahanka. The team was led by Major Bunny Sharma and the motorcycle was steered by Subedar Rampal Yadav. The earlier record was held by the Army Signal Corps of the Indian Army with 56 men on a single motorcycle.