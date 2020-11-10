WhatsApp launches new feature

Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has launched a new feature for its users. WhatsApp owned by Facebook has launched a ‘shopping button’ for its users. The new feature will help WhatsApp users to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat.

At present, the WhatsApp users had to click into the business’ profile to see if the business had a catalog. And the new ‘shopping button’ will make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalog so they know what goods or services it offers.

“Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap,” the WhatsApp said in a statement.

The new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call.