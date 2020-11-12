A Kerala man bagged the Guinness World Record for making a rather ‘noticeable’ mark

A video of the making of a giant pen was shared by the official Facebook handle of the Guinness World Records. This is the video of the biggest marker pen in the world. The pen has been made by an Indian man named Muhammed Dileef from Ponnani in the state of Kerala. The video, which is 3-minutes in duration, shows bits from the process of marker-pen making. Muhammad wanted to break this record to inspire the new generation to read.

We can see in the video the giant parts used to make the pen. It also shows the end product and finally Dileef with four other people helping him to write from the giant pen. With the huge marker, Dileef wrote INDIA on the whiteboard. The dimensions of this pen are 2.745m X 0.315m. This record was achieved by Dileef on September 5, 2020, but the video of the same has been shared recently by GWR on Facebook. The post has been liked by 7,400 likes and many are commenting on the video of the world record.