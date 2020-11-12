“Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates”: Shiv Sena Says The “Real Winner” Is Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi; The real victor of Bihar assembly elections is Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party has appeared as the single largest party in the state, Shiv Sena said.

“The leadership of Bihar has finally given into the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister. BJP earned a big victory in Bihar. It should be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, in the statistics game, ”NDA” has been thriving but the real winner is 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav.”

After determining the Bihar assembly polls, the BJP will shift its focus to West Bengal, party leaders stated. West Bengal will be the “prime focus” for the Bharatiya Janata Party, where it has positioned a mark of winning more than 200 out of the total 294 seats in the state elections due in April-May 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech last night to observe the victory in Bihar, made a tilting but powerful reference to Bengal, where elections will be held next year. At a great celebration at the BJP office in Delhi over the National Democratic Alliance victory in Bihar, the PM transition into Bengal as he talked about his government’s hard work being accepted by voters.PM Modi also said the poll results in Bihar and other bye-elections across the country have made it clear that people will now help only those who work honestly for development.

“People have decided that development alone will be the basis of national politics in the 21st century,” he said. The NDA has won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, results of which were announced on Tuesday. Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal appeared as the single-largest party after the aggressive and nail-biting vote count came to a draw late at night on Tuesday.