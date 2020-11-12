Free unlimited photo storage on Google Photos to end next year…..

Google Photos, the most popular photo and video storage app, will no longer offer unlimited free photo backup from June 2021. As per google’s new storage policy, Google will start charging for the services from June 21.

Announcing the change, Google Photos said, “Starting June 1, 2021, any new photos and videos you upload will count toward the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member. Your Google Account storage is shared across Drive, Gmail and Photos. This change also allows us to keep pace with the growing demand for storage. And, as always, we uphold our commitment to not use information in Google Photos for advertising purposes. We know this is a big shift and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to let you know well in advance and give you resources to make this easier.”

However, any high-quality picture or video that will be uploaded before June 21, 2021, will not be counted towards your 15GB of free storage. The photos that are backed up before June 21 will be considered free and will be exempted from the storage limit.

“This change does not take effect for another six months, so you don’t need to do anything right now. And once this change does take effect on June 1, 2021, over 80 percent of you should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of memories with your free 15 GB of storage. As your storage nears 15 GB, we will notify you in the app and follow up by email,” said a statement.