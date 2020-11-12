Saudi King declared for a ‘decisive stance’ against efforts of Iran

Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi King announces for a “decisive stance” against Iran’s regional efforts to develop nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In a video link, Salman told Shura Council members “The Kingdom stresses the dangers of Iran’s regional project, its interference in other countries, its fostering of terrorism, its fanning the flames of sectarianism…in its efforts to possess weapons of mass destruction.” For supporting opposite sides in conflicts from Syria to Yemen and for influence across the region Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran are locked in a decades-long struggle.

The King criticized Iran for using the nuclear deals and economic benefits “to support its hostile acts in the region.” He also expressed confidence that “our strategic relations with the US will not be affected by any media campaigns or arbitrary stances.” A full transcript of king’s speech had published by state agency news later.

He refrained from criticizing the recent deals struck by the UAE and Bahrain to establish ties with Israel.