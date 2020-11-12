Virus Updates!!! Russia records above 20,000 new cases

As per report, Russia recorded 439 deaths of corona virus and 21,608 cases today. According to the latest report, there are 21,608 new corona virus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,997 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,858,568.

Across the country, there have been record numbers of corona virus deaths and nearly every day sees a new daily record number of cases. Russia has recorded its highest day of fatalities and infections since the corona virus pandemic. The country’s previous highest number of fatalities stood at above 300 people on last month.

While the WHO’s weekly epidemiological report showed global cases relatively stable for the past three weeks, it says the overall picture hides alarming rises in a number of countries and regions. Governments are imposing restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the corona virus as the continent recorded its highest number of new virus cases.