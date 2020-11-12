Weather Updates ; “Jammu and Kashmir” to receive heavy rain and snow.

Kashmir: The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted heavy snow and rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from November 13, for the next two days. The weather agency gave a warning for air/surface traffic including all highways linking Kashmir with the country. In the Kashmir Valley, which is already facing cold weather, a weather advisory has been given expecting heavy snowfall and rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Friday.

The IMD said that active western disturbance is most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as well as its surroundings from the evening of November 13 to 15, inducing widespread medium to heavy snowfall and rainfall in both areas. Weather changes are likely to start from Friday evening in some parts of the Kashmir Valley, while the vehemence of rainfall along with snow will be noticed over the next two days Deputy Director Srinagar Meteorological Department Mukhtar Ahmed says, “Extensive moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions. Light rain/snow will start at some places in Kashmir on the 13th and later there will be an increase in snowfall and rains during November 14 and 15 then intensity and rainfall will slowly decline after Sunday evening.”

The Meteorological Department has informed that landslides may emerge in sensitive provinces of Jammu to Srinagar and Srinagar to Leh National Highway. Due to weather shifts, day temperatures can drop drastically whereas night temperature can range more below freezing point. With the beginning of November in Kashmir, the temperature has seen a sharp decline, the cold outbreak which is causing difficulties to common people is constantly increasing.