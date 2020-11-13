“Alternative For Tik-Tok” ; Kashmiri Brothers Comes Up With A New App !!!

Kashmir: With respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s vision of self-reliant India, two brothers from Kashmir`s Budgam district have made a mobile application that they say is an alternative to the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok that was prohibited in India in June this year following the Galway Valley clash.

App Developer Tipu Sultan Wani along with his elder brother Mohd Farooq, who is a software engineer, has formulated the top-notch application named `Nucular`.Wani had earlier invented a mobile application –“File Share Tool” which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, as a choice to forbidden Chinese app SHAREit.Boosted by the success of the “File Share Tool,” the brothers determined to design an app on the lines of TikTok.

“After we created `File Share Tool` like SHAREit, we got a good response from people. People wrote us emails that there should an app like TikTok. Then we started working on it. It took us one month. I developed this along with my elder brother Mohd Farooq Wani who is a software engineer. One can create songs, dialogues, and duet on the application,” Tipu Sultan Wani told.

He said that state-of-the-art technology has been used in the application which is accessible on Google Play to a great user experience.”We have used a technology that will help to load videos faster on the app even the internet speed is slow. We have also introduced augmented reality effects into the app. There are no apps in the Indian market with features like this,” Wani said.

“We used the latest technology in ARmask, beauty filters, and VR backgrounds. We keep on adding more and more filters and editing tools. Anyone can upload any video length between five seconds to 60 seconds. One can edit, cut, and add music to any video file. There is 4k resolution in the app,” he said.