Loss for theaters….’Soorarai Pottru’ movie review….

The Surya-Sudha Konkara team through ‘Soorarai Pottru’ beautifully tells the story of a dream that has skyrocketed. While playing the role of Maaran in one of the best performances of Surya’s career, Malayalee actress Aparna Balamurali is also in the lead role.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ is the story of Nedumaran’s journey to achieve his dreams. Maaran is driven by his dream of having a moderately priced airline that everyone can travel to. It is the misfortunes of life that motivate him to have such a dream. The film opens with a major crisis related to aircraft landing.

The director manages to lead the audience in the direction of the thriller from the very first seconds. The film slowly moves into Maaran’s life and tells the story by mixing different periods in Maaran’s life. The tragedy of his father’s death prompted Maaran to pursue his dream of becoming a civilian. For that, he knocks on many doors and fails. Maaran faces a lot of neglect from corporate airline bosses and their crony government officials. Many who come with helping hands cheat. Each time he fails, he tries to fly back and forth from the ashes like a phoenix.

The sight of the whole country coming together to give wings to his dream fills the audience with joy and tears at the same time. Aparna Balamurali is doing her career best performance in Kollywood in the role of Maaran’s wife Sundari. Aparna’s best performance after ‘Maheshinte Prethikaaram’ and ‘Sunday Holiday’. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal’s performance in the lead role is noteworthy. In the role of Surya’s mother, Urvashi once again amazes the audience with her magical acting. G.V. Prakash Kumar’s music adds to the storytelling rhythm of the film. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinathan, the owner of Air Deccan. Director Sudhi Konkara has succeeded in making her life story a great film.

‘Soorarai Pottru’ would have been a movie that would have made a splash at Surya’s box office a long time ago had it not been for the Covid crisis. The disappointment of losing the theatrical experience remains with the audience at the end of the film. ‘Soorarai Pottru’ replaces the loss of theater during the Covid era and the fortunes of OTT. Audiences who love great movies should definitely watch this movie.