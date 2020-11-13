Only two hours permitted for bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Only two hours are allowed to bursting firecrackers on Diwali. The order issued by the home department following the recommendations of the pollution control board and national green tribunal.

Green crackers are made without Barium Nitrate. Such crackers are developed under the leadership of the Ministry of science and Technology. They have 30% less air pollution than the regular fireworks. They are also available in popular items.

There is a complete ban on the use of crackers in Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha in the wake of COVID and air pollution. In Jharkhand, the urban areas of several districts including Ranchi where the pollution level is moderate, only green crackers will be allowed. The districts included Ranchi, Ramgarh, Bokaro, Palamu, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj, Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board Member Secretary Rajiv Lochan Bakshi said in the order.

Firecrackers can be used from 8 pm to 10 pm on Gurupurab and between 6 am and 8 am on Chhat, according to latest report. The Jharkhand notification permitted Kali Puja in pandals and temples across the state but prohibited the entry of visitors.