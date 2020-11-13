PM Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate the festival of Diwali with security forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to celebrate the festival of Diwali with the jawans this year too. PM Modi will visit some border posts to spend Diwali day with the security forces. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14. PM Modi has visited different locations along the border with Pakistan and China in the past to meet and interact with the jawans on Diwali. “It is a tradition that people celebrate Diwali with their families. I also decided to celebrate it with my family. I have come here to celebrate it with you. You are my family,” Modi told army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district near the Line of Control.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with Army troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) last year. In 2018, he was at the border positions of Uttarakhand. He visited the Gurez sector of north Kashmir in 2017 and spent his Diwali with soldiers deployed there. In 2015, PM Modi visited the Punjab border on Diwali. PM Modi had visited the Siachen glacier base camp to meet the soldiers in 2014 to celebrate his first Diwali as the Prime Minister of India.