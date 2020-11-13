“We don’t need ‘Hinduphobic’, ‘antinational platforms’ to gag us”; Kangana Ranaut calls for Twitter ban

The controversial actress Kangana Ranaut called Twitter a Hinduphobic and antinational platform, adding that the micro-blogging site should be banned in India. The actress posted her views with a picture where she is seen with her father.

“A rare picture of my father and me finally agreeing on something… even though non of us remember what it was Rose… BTW there is a buzz that government might ban Twitter, go for it INDIA… We don’t need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us,” Kangana tweeted. Her tweet comes at the time when the #BanTwitter trending started after the platform showed an error in the Indian map. Twitter recently removed the DP of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The DP was reinstated after a while. It turned out that Twitter took the action after someone claimed copyright on the image.