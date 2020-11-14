Al Qaeda’s second-in-command killed by Israeli agents

The Israeli agents had killed a top leader of international terrorist outfit, Al Qaeda. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, the second-in-command of Al Qaeda was killed in Iran by the Israeli agents.

As per reports in international media, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was killed in August. He was was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle in Tehran. International media reported that, Masri was killed along with his daughter, the widow of former Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri is considered to be the mastermind behind the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Africa. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was seen as a likely successor to Al Qaeda’s current leader, Ayman Al Zawahiri.

Till now Al Qaeda has confirmed his death. Also Iran has not announced the death of the international militants. Till now, no government has publicly claimed responsibility of the killing.