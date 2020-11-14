BJP announced new state-in-charges: Full list

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda has announced the names of new state-in-charges of the party. The list includes the names of Sambit Patra, Baijayant Panda, CT?Ravi, CP Radhakrishnan and Tarun Chugh among several.

Bhupender Yadav (Bihar, Gujarat), Kailash Vijayavargiya (West Bengal), Arun Singh (Rajasthan, Karnataka ) have been retained. BJP IT?Cell in-charge Amit Malviya, along with Arvind Menon, has been made the deputy in-charge for BJP in the state in poll duties.

D Purandareswari, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NTR has been made in-charge of Chhatisgarh and Odisha. Earlier in September, JP Nadda has named the new office bearers of the party.

Here is the full list of BJP state in-charge :