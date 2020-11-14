Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 93.05% in India

The recovery rate in India has reached at 93.05%. This was announced by Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare. The country also have the lowest fatality rate in the world. At present the Case Fatality Rate is at 1.47%.

44,684 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 87,73,479. The total recoveries reached at 81,63,572. In the last 24 hours, 520 deaths were reported. Thus the death toll has reached at 129,188.

At present there are 4,80,719 active cases in India. The active cases currently comprises only 5.48% of the total positive cases.

Till now 12,40,31,230 Covid-19 tests were done in India. On November 13,around 9,29,491 tests were conducted.