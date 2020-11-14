Pinarayi with a request to read news on Arnab’s local channel at 6 pm; Sreejith Panicker with Troll…

Thiruvananthapuram: Speaker Sreejith Panicker trolled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s 6 pm press conference as a news reading. The troll is indirect without mentioning Pinarayi’s name. Sreejith’s Facebook post is in the form of a troll asking him to read news in Arnab Goswami’s local channel as a six-hour news anchor.

Dear Arnab,

I learned that you start a media in local languages. I would also like to be considered a newsreader.

I will start reading at exactly 6 p.m. Whether the news is over or not, the mic will turn off at 7 and stop working. The rest is the next day. It doesn’t matter if the news is short or long. I’m an expert at stretching what I have and making it 7 p.m. I’m an expert at reading news as well as asking questions to panelists. My hobby is reading what is written and scolding panelists.

I do not dare to call anything because my tongue is boneless. Therefore, there should be no intimidation or bargaining over my salary. The office room I get must be completely refrigerated. No need for a flammable fan that burns out after four hours of running. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.

Let me first inform you that I can only get a job in your company by next year. By then I will be unemployed. In fact, even now I do not have to go to the office. I have a great team working in my office. A team that does my thing and puts my signature on without even informing me. In fact, what they have is a relief. So the locals can tell me everything and make the rest of the time enjoyable. I do not know anything else.

This letter was written at 6 p.m. It has become a habit to rest for five seconds after writing each word. I still have a lot to write. But I stop because it’s 7 o’clock. The rest can be written tomorrow. If you have spinach and lentils in your house, don’t forget to sprinkle water on them.