President’s rule must be imposed in state in order to ensure ‘free and fair’ election: BJP

A national leader of BJP has said that in order to ensure a ‘free and fair’ election, the President’s rule must be imposed in the state. BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said this. He said that Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is incapable of conducting ‘free and fair’ elections and President’s rule must be imposed in the state.

“India is the biggest democratic country. There is no place for violence in democracy. We can defeat people involved in violent activities through the electoral process. In the upcoming Assembly polls, people of Bengal will stand up against this violent politics”, said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“We are demanding for President’s rule. But the decision has to be taken by the Central government. We have told Election Commission that an atmosphere conducive for free and fair elections should be created. In the current atmosphere, free and fair elections cannot be held. Free and fair elections can be held only if President’s rule is imposed or by the absence of the local administration”, Kailash Vijayvargiya added.