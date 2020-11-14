Railway cancels, short terminates many trains

The Railway has cancelled and short terminated many trains. The Northern Railway has announced this. The Northern Railway took this decision considering the protest by farmers in Punjab.

Northern Railway had cancelled 41 trains and short terminated 11 trains. The trains running in the New Delhi-Katra route had been mostly cancelled and short terminated.

The farmers in Punjab were protesting against the three farm laws- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020- passed by the Indian Parliament. The farmers in Punjab have launched protests, blockading rail tracks and road transport, since the government enacted three farm-sector laws in September.