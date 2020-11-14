“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country”: Happy Children’s Day

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary if independent India’s first Prime Minister Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. The day aims to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

The visionary leader is credited for establishing reputed educational institutes for children post-partition in India. Born in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh in 1889, Nehru belonged to a family of Kashmiri Brahmins, noted for their administrative aptitude and scholarship, who had migrated to Delhi early in the 18th century.

Nehru was elected president of the Congress Party in 1929, when he presided over the historic session at Lahore that proclaimed complete independence as India’s political goal. As the Prime Minister of independent India, Nehru adopted a secular approach to politics. He also led the Non-Alignment Movement at a time when globally countries were divided in the Cold War between the USA and the erstwhile USSR.

Nehru was also concerned with India’s development into a modern age of scientific discovery and technological advancement. Busy in lifting up the country, India was invaded by neighbouring China in 1962. The Indian side lost the battle and shortly after, Nehru’s health condition also started deteriorating. He died of heart attack in 1964.