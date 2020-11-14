DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE residents will get a 5-day weekend in December

Nov 14, 2020, 02:02 pm IST

UAE residents will get a 5-day-long weekend in December. The updated list of holidays in UAE has released. As per this the UAE residents will get a 5-day-long weekend in first week of the December.

As per the updated list, the UAE residents will have three holidays from Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3, followed by a two-day weekend on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5.

On December 1, UAE celebrates the Commemoration Day or the Martyrs’ Day. Commemoration Day is is celebrated to  remember the ultimate sacrifice of those  UAE citizens who gave up their lives for the glory of this great nation, to defend its security and interests. On December 2 and 3, UAE will celebrate its 49th National Day.

 

 

 

