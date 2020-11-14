Woman Disposes Old Purse With Jewellery Worth “Crores” In Garbage And Recovers It During ‘Diwali’ !!!

Maharashtra; A native of Pune who dumped her old purse out while cleaning her home for Diwali, later discovered out that it included jewelry worth Rs 3 lakhs, and was lucky enough to get the purse back. During her ritualistic Diwali cleaning, Rekha Sulekar handed an old handbag found in her house to the garbage collecting van. She later discovered that the bag possessed precious jewelry, and her family reached the PCMC health officials, who advised her to go to a specific dumping yard to recover the bag.

A worker of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation dug for an hour and was capable to discover the bag with the precious things inside. The bag contained precious items inside. The woman pursued the support of a social worker, who later called the PCMC health department section. The corporation worker then returned the bag safely to the owners.