10 people died in fire at Covid-19 hospital

In a tragic incident at least 10 people had lost their lives and 7 others were seriously injured in a fire that occurred at a hospital for Covid-19 patients. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamt county hospital in Romania and it later spread to nearby rooms.

The reason of the fire is yet not known. The authorities had informed that they conduct a detailed probe to find out the cause of the fire.

The fire was Romania’s deadliest since 2015, when a night club in the capital Bucharest burned down and 65 people died.

Romania, situated in eastern part of Europe has only least developed healthcare infrastructures. Till now around 353,185 coronavirus cases and 8,813 deaths were reported in the country.