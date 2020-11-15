A racing pigeon sold for a world record price…Know more

A Belgian racing pigeon sold for 1.6 million euros ($1.89 million) at an auction and hence sets a world record. Already the offers for the pigeon hit 1.32 million euros in the past week. This sale of the 2-year-old pigeon named New Kim surpassed the previous record of 1.252 million euros set in March 2019 for another Belgian pigeon, Armando.

“These record prices are unbelievable because this is a female. Armando was a male. Usually, a male is worth more than a female because it can produce more offspring,” Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, CEO and founder of Pipa told. New Kim was only raced in 2018 and hence earned the title of the best young bird in Belgium and prompting an early retirement. Pigeons can typically breed until 10 so New Kim has many years of chicks ahead.