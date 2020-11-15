Car fall onto train track; ‘Drunk Woman’ arrested

25-year-old drunk woman in Malaga fell onto the subway tracks as an L train barreled into Manhattan’s Sixth Avenue station on November 10.

Brooklynite Jaime Goshen told, “I had maybe seven seconds to make any type of action. I’m trying to grab her under her armpits, but she was super heavy and she wasn’t really letting me help her.” She also added that the woman was a dead-weight and appeared to be drunk. She said “I had maybe seven seconds to make any type of action. I’m trying to grab her under her armpits, but she was super heavy and she wasn’t really letting me help her.”

Goshen realized she couldn’t do anything else and instinctively pushed the woman down into the crawl space under the platform next to the tracks, as other passengers screamed at the train operator to slow down. But the woman was unharmed as the train pulled in over her. While crews worked to free the woman before moving the train, workers shut off power to the third rail.