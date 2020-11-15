Damaged gas well was successfully ‘killed’ and fire has been extinguished completely after over 5 months

Guwahati/Tinsukia: The damaged gas well in Assam was successfully ‘killed’ and the fire was fully extinguished after over five months of a blowout, Oil India said. This gas well industrial disaster took away the lives of 3 employees and several injured. By the joint effort of multiple teams, including foreign experts, douse the flame and bought it under control.

“The well has been killed with brine solution and under control now. The fire has been doused completely,” Oil India Ltd (OIL) said in a statement. Now the well is under observation for over 24 hours to check whether there is any amount of gas migration and pressure build-up. “Further operation to abandon the well is in progress,” they added. The company’s Director and Resident Chief Executive visited the well site following the successful killing operation after 172 days of the blowout and held detailed discussions with the experts from Alert.