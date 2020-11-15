‘Freedom Walk’: After chapati and biriyani, jails in Kerala to launch footwear

Chapati, biriyani and other food products from the jails in Kerala are very popular in the state. After the success food items from jails, the jails in Kerala had launched another consumer product, footwear.

The Poojappura Central Prison in the capital city of Kerala is going to launch ‘Jail-made hawai chappals’ in the market. The production of the footwear has started in the prison.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional services Rishi Raj Singh, DGP, on Saturday launched the sale of the slippers at a function in the jail premises. “Each pair of slipper will be sold at Rs 80 and it will be marketed under the brand name-Freedom Walk,” Superintendent of the prison and correction home Nirmalanandan Nair said.

Jails in Kerala has launched many business ventures for the welfare of inmates. It include making food items, cafeteria, sale of organic vegetables, organic farming, beauty parlour and petrol pump. These ventures were launched to bring the inmates to the forefront of society. The ‘Freedom Food Factory’, an enterprise selling food, mainly chappathi and chicken curry combo, prepared by the inmates at prisons in the state, has been engaged in the business since 2011. Earlier, the Prison Department in Kerala had joined hands with online food delivery platform Swiggy.