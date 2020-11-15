Government ordered to pay more than 1 crore compensation to a family for “Bureaucratic error”

The Spanish government has sentenced to pay more than £120,000 compensation for taking 27 years to tell a family that their loved one had died in a car crash in 1990. They decided his mum should receive just over £58,000 and his four siblings £18,000 each. They had demanded more than double the amount Spain’s Interior Ministry was ordered to pay. Government officials blamed the extraordinary delay on a lack of coordination between police in charge of databases relating to missing people and unidentified bodies.

They admitted this compensation is for the dead man’s loved ones ‘additional suffering.’His family sued after they were offered less compensation than Spain’s High Court has now ordered the country’s Interior Ministry to pay. It was not immediately clear whether the dead man has now received a proper burial. The causes of the accident, which happened on the N-342 road, have not been made public but it is thought no other vehicles were involved.