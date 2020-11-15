Pune woman dump bag with jewellery worth 3 lakh. Know more!!!

A woman from Pune threw her bag with jewellery worth 3 lakh rupees. The woman dumped the bag while cleaning the house before Diwali.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation found the bag from 18 tonnes of garbage. According to report, the incident happened in Maharashtra’s Pune wherein Rekha Sulekar, gave her old handbag to a ghanta-gadi, a garbage collecting vand during her annual Diwali house cleanup. It was a few hours following the disposal that she recollected that the bag contained valuable jewellery.

After the incident, Sulekar’s family contacted the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporatio. They then advised her to go to a specific dumping yard to retrieve the bag. With a worker of the Corporation meticulously searching the garbage dump yard, she finally got hold her lost purse. She found that all the precious items were intact upon searching. Similar incidents had occurred before also.