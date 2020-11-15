Road accident on Maharashtra highway: Four Keralites killed

Four Keralites killed in road mishap in Maharashtra. Eight people were injured. The incident took place on the Pune-Bangalore highway at Satara on the Traveler River. When the accident happened, the group was traveling from Mumbai to Goa.The tragedy occurred around 5 p.m.

The dead Malayalees were living in Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The van reversed 50 feet below the bridge into a ravine. Based on police report, the driver might fell asleep and caused the accident. The condition of the injured is not serious. The bodies were shifted to Karat Government Hospital.

As per report, the dead includes a woman and a three-year-old child. An injured traveler managed to extricate himself soon after the accident and alerted the locals and the police.