Teenager awarded “Children’s Peace Prize” for developing a mobile app. Know more

A Bangladeshi teenager received a prestigious global children’s award for his work in combating cyberbullying in his country. Sadat Rahman, 17, was awarded the 2020 International Children’s Peace Prize for developing a mobile app in his western district of Narail in Bangladesh that provides education about online bullying and helps teenagers report and cases.

“The fight against cyberbullying is like a war, and in this war, I am a warrior,” Rahman said in a speech after he was handed the award at a ceremony in The Hague, which was live-streamed due to coronavirus restrictions. “If everybody keeps supporting me, then together we will win this battle against cyberbullying,” he said. The teen vowed to keep fighting online abuse involving children until it is eradicated. Rahman came up with the idea of the “Cyber Teens” mobile app after hearing the story of a 15-year-old girl who experienced cyberbullying and ultimately died by suicide. The app puts children in touch with a team of youngsters, including Rahman, who then liaise with local police and social workers to help teens too scared or embarrassed to report acts of cyberbullying and cybercrime. The app also gives helpful tips about online behavior and how to avoid sexual predators.