Yogi Adityanath frees a man arrested after a video of his daughter seen crying goes viral on social media. [Watch]

Amid the firecrackers ban in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state police started a drive to take action against illegal sales of the firecrackers. A video went viral where a girl was seen crying as police officials were destroying her father’s shop for selling fireworks in Bulandshahr and arresting the man. As soon as the video was shared on social media platforms, several netizens tagged Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and demanded action against the high-handed police personnel.

In UP's Bulandshahar district, police crackdown against vendors selling crackers, despite ban, in a busy market in Khurja area. Bulandshahar is among 13 of the cities in state where there is blanket ban on crackers. pic.twitter.com/owFO1pqZPo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 13, 2020

The government took cognizance of the video and sent the police officer to the police line for insensitive behavior with children of the fireworks traders. Senior officials were sent to meet the families of the traders and pacify the situation. Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Information consultant Chief Minister UP, shared information on his official account that CM Yogi Adityanath had ordered to release the traders immediately. SDM Lavi Tripathi and senior police officials visited traders’ homes with sweets and gifts for the children. The daughter of the trader also said that her father had come back home.