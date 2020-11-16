DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

7 killed as vehicle rolls down gorge

Nov 16, 2020, 02:32 pm IST

In a tragic accident, at least 7 people lost their lives and 1 other was injured as the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a gorge. The tragic accident took place at Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday at 2.30 am. The pick-up van had fell in to a rivulet.

As per police, 6 people died on the spot. Two injured were rushed to near by hospital where one was declared brought dead.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed their grief over the loss of lives.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

