Business Tycoon shares secret behind his ‘Kada’. Read more!!!

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took a trip down the memory lane to share a secret behind his “steel bangle” which he brought in 1975 from Amritsar.

Mahindra always wears his ‘kada’, when interacts with media. Well, here’s the story behind his “steel bangle.” In 1975, at the time of his college days, he took an entire semester off and wandered around India. On Diwali he was in Amritsar and bought the ‘kada’ from the iconic Golden Temple. He says, he hasn’t taken it off ever since the day he bought it.

He tweeted, “In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India. On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a ‘Kada’ & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then..Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle.’…”

He also remembered that his friends called it a “steel bangle.”