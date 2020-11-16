Chief Minister self-isolates after testing Covid-19 positive

Chief Minister has under went self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus infection. Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh Province in Pakistan has under went self-isolation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced this through his micro-blogging website.

“I tested Covid-19 positive after Friday prayer. I went into isolation on doctor’s advice after the test,” Syed Murad Ali Shah tweeted.

Earlier in April, Shah’s brother-in-law had died after testing positive for the coronavirus at a Karachi hospital. Several politicians, including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, have tested positive for the virus in Pakistan.