Coronavirus crisis turns an Olympic gold medalist into a delivery boy

Venezuelan swordsman Ruben Limardo, a gold medal winner at the Games’ Grand Olympics, has recently become a delivery boy in Uber Eats. In a photo shared by himself, we can see he was carrying a big delivery bag on a bicycle in Poland. His story is quite strange and surprising. The 35-year-old Limardo won the gold medal at the London Olympics and is now ready to shine in the Tokyo Olympics once again.

Through his Instagram post, he says that he had gone for a special day for training and food delivery for Uber Eats. Limardo is not only doing this work alone, but 20 other members of the Venezuela National Fencing Team are also doing it. In Polish, Limardo said that we are delivery riders. Limardo won the Olympic title eight years ago. He became the first fencer in Latin America to do so since Ramon Fontes of Cuba in 1904. He is also the second gold medalist in Venezuela. Limardo explains that the crisis in Venezuela, the pandemic “and chasing a dream is sometimes not such a good combination.” In addition, it highlights that this situation is also experienced by other athletes who have had “to find an alternative to generate income.”