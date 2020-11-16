Failed to find a place in the upcoming Twenty20 tournament; Young cricketer committed suicide

Dhaka: A young cricketer was found hanged at his residence in Rajshahi. Former Bangladesh Under-19 batsman Mohammad Sozib, 21, has committed suicide. It is learned that the player has died due to not being included in the team for the Bangabandhu T20 tournament organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“Last night [Saturday] he [Sozib] locked himself inside his room without taking his supper. In the morning, his father went to wake him up at around 9 am and saw through the window that his dead-body was hanging from the ceiling. Upon receiving the information we rushed to the spot, broke the door, and took down the dead-body,” Police said. According to police, Sozib decided to end his life due to the frustration of failing to find a place in the upcoming Twenty20 tournament.