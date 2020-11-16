Flood in Philippines: Rise in typhoon death. Know more!!!

The death toll from the deadliest cyclone to hit the Philippines this year has reached 67. The officials said, “Many areas remain submerged in the northern region which was hit by the worst flooding in more than four decades.”

As per report, twenty-two fatalities were recorded in Cagayan, 17 in southern Luzon, eight in Metro Manila and 20 in two other regions. Twelve people were still missing and nearly 26,000 houses were damaged. Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said, “This is the worst flooding that we had in the last 45 years.” “We see that it is worsening every year.”

The gathered effects of weather disturbances and huge volumes of water from a dam destroyed thousands of families in Cagayan, some of whom had escape to rooftops to be rescue from two-storey high floods. President Rodrigo Duterte said, “We always talk about illegal logging and mining but nothing has been done about it.” Vamco, the 21st cyclone to affect the Philippines this year, also caused the worst flooding in years in parts of the capital.