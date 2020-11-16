Railway converted passenger trains into express trains: Complete list

The Railway has converted many passenger, MEMU services into express trains. The Railway Board has given approval for this.

Earlier, the Indian Railway has announced that it is going to convert 358 passenger trains including 10 trains in Kerala into express trains. 47 trains in south-central railways, 43 in north-western railways, 36 each in south-eastern railways and southern railways will be converted.

As per the decision, the passenger trains that run beyond 200 km into express trains by speeding them up and curtailing halts. This would also reflect in fare. Passengers will have to pay the fare of express train for even short distance journey.

The fares would get nearly doubled. The minimum ticket fare in passenger trains is fixed at Rs 10. But in express trains, the minimum fare will go up to Rs. 30.

Passenger trains which will be converted as express trains in Kerala are as follows:

Nagercoil-Kottayam

Coimbatore-Mangalore central

Kottayam-Nilambur road

Guruvayur-Punalur

Thrissur-Kannur

Kannur-Coimbatore

Mangalore central-Kozhikode

Punalur-Madura

Palakkad town-Tiruchirappalli

Palakkad-Tiruchendur