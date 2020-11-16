Where Can You Smoke In UAE??? Know The Smoke-Free Places …

The UAE has strict policies on the sale and consumption of tobacco products, which comprises cigarettes, e-cigarettes, shisha, and other tobacco products like pipes. The UAE evolved as a Party to the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2006. The country’s laws ban advertisements or publicity of tobacco products as well as the sale of tobacco products to those under the age of 18.

It also has imposed strict guidelines to safeguard pregnant women and children from the risks of smoking and second-hand smoke. Reducing consumption of cigarettes and tobacco products is one of the critical implementation indicators in the UAE’s National Agenda, with the country striving to lessen tobacco consumption from 21.6 percent to 15.7 percent among men and from 1.9 percent to 1.66 percent among women by the year 2021.

As per the Federal Law No.15 of 2009 regarding Tobacco Control prohibits and penalizes:

The sale of tobacco products to those under 18

Tobacco advertisement

Smoking in closed public spaces.

Smoking in private cars when a child under the age of 12 is present

Smoking in houses of worshiping, educational institutions (such as universities and schools), health and sports facilities

The sale of sweets, which compare tobacco products

Automatic selling equipment and devices for tobacco distribution inside the country

Shisha cafes, except those that have a special license, are prohibited from functioning within 150 meters of residential areas, schools, and mosques. Smoking is allowed in specified areas, which are clearly marked, particularly in public places. Dubai Municipality restricted smoking shisha in parks, beaches, and all public recreational places in Dubai. It also banned the entry of pregnant women into shisha cafes, nevertheless of their intention to smoke. In 2008, the Sharjah government had forbidden all kinds of smoking in public areas including smoking of shisha.

The UAE legislature has secured through Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema’s Law, children’s basic and comprehensive privileges. According to the article, the law is prohibited to sell or attempt to sell tobacco or tobacco products to children. The seller shall have the right to ask the purchaser to provide proof of reaching the age of eighteen. Smoking in public and private transportation means and indoor places in the presence of a child is also prohibited, as per the law.