‘Again Inhumanity’: Woman gang raped by three men. Read more!!!

A 22-year-old woman raped by three men during engagement party at Mumai hotel.

At the party, the victim claimed that she was forced to drink alcohol by Pangekar. When the other two women left for the night, the men stayed back and raped her. All the three accused are on the run. Sanjhi Soch Beauro was gang-raped by the three men, who invited her to a party, on November 8 at a hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri-Kurla road. The incident was reported when the woman filed a complaint with the police on November 15.

The accused have been confirmed as Avinash Pangekar (28), Shishir (27) and Tejas (25). Last week, Pangekar, a resident of central Mumbai, had thrown his engagement the party, and invited the victim to the hotel. The case is currently being carried by Sahar police station, where the hotel is located.

A police officer from Sahar police station said, “The accused have fled but we will soon nab them. The victim has been sent to Cooper Hospital for medical tests and we are waiting for a report.” A case has been inscribed under sections 376- rape and 34 -crime with common intention, of the Indian Penal Code.